Michigan State Police urge residents to prepare for severe winter weather this weekend

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Saturday morning for areas north of M-59, or our North Zone, and will last through Sunday morning.

Heavy rain across most of Metro Detroit will be sleet and snow for many of our Northern Counties Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan State Police is urging Michiganders to prepare for anything:

“The protection of public health and safety is our primary concern,” said Capt. Chris A. Kelenske, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We continue to monitor weather conditions and remain in contact with local emergency management coordinators to provide assistance as needed.”

Preparations for severe weather include charging cell phones and other devices in case power is interrupted, evaluating whether driving is necessary, allowing more time for travel if you choose to drive and creating emergency kits for your car and home.

Power Outage Safety

Ice accumulation is a serious threat to power lines. Below are some reminders on staying safe during a power outage:

During and after a storm, stay at least 25 feet from any downed lines and assume that every line is “live” and dangerous.

If clearing trees or limbs, make CERTAIN they are not in contact with a power line. Trees and branches can conduct electricity and electrocute you on contact.

Do not call 911 to ask about the power outage. Report outages to your utility company.

Never run a generator indoors. Ensure it is outside – far away from windows or any other area where exhaust can vent back into a living area. Carbon monoxide can cause injury or death.

Have an emergency preparedness kit ready with supplies to last three days per person (e.g., food, water, first aid kit, flashlight and radio with extra batteries, clothing and blankets).



More rain expected Sunday

Yes, more rain and thundershowers Sunday with temps in the 40s to low 50s and breezy. The showers will be coming and going all day with snow, sleet, and ice concerns through the morning hours in our North Zone.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a few more flakes Monday morning and again Monday night into Tuesday next week -- stay tuned.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.