Michigan weather: Thumb region could see some rain Wednesday afternoon

Michigan radar indicates a line of showers near the Thumb region.

Meteorologist Paul Gross said some of the showers could brush the region Wednesday afternoon.

Places like Bad Axe and Sandusky might see some wet weather before the day is over.

Meanwhile, in Metro Detroit skies are partly sunny to partly cloudy Wednesday afternoon.

Here's the Thursday forecast from Meteorologist Brandon Roux:

"Thursday looks nice and bright with sunshine helping Metro Detroit get back into the low 60s. Friday and Saturday are a bit questionable with a couple of week disturbances passing through.

It looks like a light shower chance arrives mid morning and then mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with light winds."

