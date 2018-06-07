Mild morning across SE Michigan with highs near 80 degrees later

Cloud cover over Metro Detroit is keeping temperatures from dipping too low, and it’s quite pleasant as you head out. Temps are mainly in the mid 50s to low 60s early and will be slowly climbing all day. Clouds will thin out and allow some milky sun or partly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees today. The winds are warming and light SSW 5-12 mph.

Friday will be warm with a chance for scattered showers and storms late in the day. We will see some sun early and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s as clouds roll back in midday. Showers will be quite isolated during the afternoon and more likely in our South Zone, close to the Ohio border and areas south into Ohio and Indiana. Wet weather chances increase after 7 or 8pm making for a potentially wet Friday Night. The main threat is soaking showers which will make travel tricky in those spots, and plenty of lightning around the scattered showers and storms.

More shower chances on Saturday, but don’t cancel your plans. It will likely be wet through the morning and maybe early afternoon before a gradual clearing Saturday afternoon and evening as highs will likely stay in the mid 70s depending on the timing of rain and clouds moving out. Sunday is dry with highs heading back toward 80 degrees. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

