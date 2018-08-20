Mild start across Metro Detroit with wet weather tomorrow

A warm and mild start to your Monday with some areas of patchy fog. We’ve seen some cloud cover moving in which will limit the fog, but be careful with visibilities in rural areas. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon. Morning temps are in the mid 60s and afternoon highs will hit the low 80s around Metro Detroit. The winds will be light ESE 5-10 mph and we should get through the day dry. Wet weather is moving in and we may get a few showers around sunset along a warm front moving in. But most of the heavier rain is coming in overnight.

Tuesday morning will be wet and sloppy as you hit the road early tomorrow. Some decent rain showers and thunderstorms overnight could lead to some pooling and ponding during the commute early with lingering showers into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees during rain breaks but showers will be hanging on until a cool front pushes through late in the day. It should be a little dryer in the late afternoon and evening Tuesday.

Wednesday looks fantastic! After the cold front Tuesday night, we should see morning lows in the 50s for most and highs in the mid 70s. The skies will gradually clear through the morning and the humidity will be stripped from the skies over Metro Detroit making it feel almost Fall Like. Thursday and Friday look dry too with slow warming and Saturday looks to be stormy according to early model data. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

