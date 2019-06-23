Mild Sunday night, showers and storms Monday

DETROIT - A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect for Monroe and Wayne Counties until 4 a.m. ET, Monday.

After a perfect, warm and comfortable day, muggier weather arrives tonight with showers and storms slated for Monday. The wettest and windiest weather will likely occur during set-up for the fireworks. Still feeling like summer all week. Each afternoon, temps will reach, at least, 80 degrees.

Sunday night will be calm mostly cloudy. It will be mild and more humid but temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Make sure your air conditioners work. Scattered showers arrive and develop by dawn and set the stage for wet weather during the day and night, Monday.

Fireworks forecast

6 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Scattered showers will arrive and develop before and during morning rush hour. Temperatures will rise quickly from the 60s to the middle and upper 70s just before lunch. Then, it will be in the low 80s after lunch.

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, and there is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. Families gathering downtown for the fireworks must have a "Plan B" to go inside a secure building quickly if there’s any nasty weather. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to 85 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated, too, and do not leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET

Showers and thunderstorms become more scattered. Temperatures will go from the low 80s to the 70s. It remains muggy, too.

Tuesday and the rest of the week

Tuesday will be warm, drier and calmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because I’m hotter and more humid, Gilliam. Daytime temperatures will reach the middle and low 80s. Heat indices will reach 90°F.

