Mild with scattered rain Sunday

DETROIT - Sunday morning will be mild with quite a few clouds overhead. Scattered rain is possible during the day. Then, it becomes cooler tomorrow.

Families can give their heaters a break with morning temps in teh 50s. Skies become mostly cloudy, and scattered showers are possible after breakfast-time. It won't be a complete wash-out for outdoor activities, like little league games, but drivers must be careful some wet surfaces.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m. ET.

If you're still without power, please remember to keep generators far away from your home.

Sunday afternoon will be mild with on and off showers, too. Not everyone gets wet for very long. So, many events and plans can remain in tact. Highs will be near 70°.

Showers dissipate and move on Sunday evening. Temps will be in the 60s.

Sunday night will have clearing skies, and it becomes chillier. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Re-starting your heating systems is a good idea.

Monday will be cooler and brighter. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer. Highs returning to the upper 60s, then low and mid 70s.

Showers possible Thursday with daytime temps in the low 70s.

Friday will be sunnier and cooler, again, with highs near 65°F.

