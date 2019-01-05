Metro Detroit weather forecast: Milder than average Saturday with sunshine

DETROIT - Welcome to the first weekend of the new year, Motown! 2019’s first Saturday will have sunshine and feel like very early spring instead of the middle of winter. It will become slippery and wet, again, after Sunday.

Saturday morning will be cold, but temperatures will start off above average. The mercury will sit in the middle and upper 20s before dawn. Families will need their coats and hats to stay warm going to and from services and morning activities. Roads will be dry with a gorgeous sunrise.

Sunrise is at 8:02 a.m. ET.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and milder than average. Not a bad day to get a quick round of golf in or catch up on outdoor chores that were not completed in the fall. Afternoon temps will be in the middle 40s.

Sunset is at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be fair and chilly. Temps will be in the upper 30s at dinner time.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s, which is closer to average daytime highs this time of year.

Sunday will go from partly sunny to mostly cloudy, but it will be warmer than average again. Highs will be near 40°F.

Monday becomes very interesting. A new storm system rolls in very early, when temperatures are near or below freezing. Moisture overrides colder air and produces freezing rain and rain mixed with snow, in the morning. As warmer air takes over, any wintry precipitation turns to rain by lunchtime and Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s during the ride home from work.

Tuesday will be colder with scattered lake affect snow showers. Daytime temperatures near 30°F.

