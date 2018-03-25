Milder weather moving in Monday

DETROIT - Higher temperatures arrive Monday, but rain is possible, too.

Sunday evening will be cold and brisk with temps near freezing.

Cold, again, overnight with lows in the 20s under fair skies. Bring pets and potted plants indoors.

Monday and next week, it gets milder. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50°F.

Tuesday and Wednesday, rain arrives for our gardens, lawns and flowers. Highs will be in the lower middle 50s.

It's Detroit's time to play ball on Thursday! The Tigers opening day will be against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers. It remains mild during the daty. By the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET, it will be in the upper 40s. By the end of the game at 4 p.m. ET, highs will be in the low 50s.

