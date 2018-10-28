More showers, still chilly Sunday

DETROIT - Motown remains wet and chilly, Sunday. As families get ready for Halloween, we will need to think about what to wear under our costumes to remain warm.

Sunday morning will be cloudy and damp from overnight rain and drizzle. Temperatures begin in the upper 30s and low 40s. It remains above freezing everywhere, so ice will not be a concern. However, fallen leaves will add slipperiness on roads.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. ET.

The Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Tailgaters and spectators will need to prepare for a second round of showers moving in just before game-time. A low pressure system, just like an Alberta clipper, will swoop in from the north and west. Sunday afternoon will be rainy and chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Rain moves away Sunday evening as it gets chillier, again. Temperatures will be in the low 40s at dinner time.

Sunset is at 6:32 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Monday will be a bit sunnier, but temperatures will rise only slightly. Daytime temps in the low 50s.

Tuesday will have some showers with afternoon temps in the middle 50s.

Halloween Forecast

Happy Halloween, Wednesday exclamation ! It will be called during the day with mostly cloudy skies. Daytime temps in the middle 50s. Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in in the chili 40s. Children will need to layer up underneath their costumes while wearing a knit hat and Nick loves to stay warm.

Remember, daylight saving time ends next weekend from Saturday, November 3, to Sunday, November 4. We fall back one hour before going to bed.

