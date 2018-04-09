More spring snowflakes expected across Metro Detroit

Snow is moving into Western Lower Michigan this Monday morning with a few flakes expected here in Metro Detroit today. Morning temps in the upper 20s to low 30s with a few flakes and flurries through the morning drive. Cloudy and cool today in the 30s to low 40s and another chance for a few heavier snow bands this afternoon. Watch out for limited visibility and slick streets during the mid afternoon through the evening drive or from 3pm to 7pm. The snow showers may mix with some light rain showers but it also may stay all snow laying down a thick coating in a few spots sticking to grassy surfaces.

Stubborn clouds look to hang on tomorrow and that will stunt our warming, but it will be warmer tomorrow. Look for lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday around Metro Detroit. We should see some cloud breaks in the afternoon bringing partly sunny skies at times. It will start to warm up midweek.

Look for highs heading into the 50s on Wednesday with pleasant sky conditions on your Hump Day! Highs will be in the low to maybe mid 50s depending on available sunshine. Skies will start filling with clouds late in the day with a weather maker on the way. You can expect rain and thundershowers overnight into early Thursday. After the morning showers, breezy and warming into the 60s with a very similar pattern likely for Friday. We should see some morning showers and then breezy and 60s possible. Saturday looks wet as well with temps in the 50s to low 60s. Track temperatures and our next rain and/or snow chances with our Local4Casters app.

