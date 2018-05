Morning fog with 80s possible later across Metro Detroit

A little bit of morning fog around Metro Detroit as you head out on a Wednesday morning with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be foggy and hazy through 8 or 9am and then skies will become mostly sunny for most of the day and warming brilliantly although high clouds from the south will linger over our South Zone and Downriver communities. Highs should hit 80 degrees or warmer for most of us, but winds ENE 5-10 mph will keep areas slightly cooler along the shores of the big lakes on the east side.

Thursday will be a near carbon copy of today with morning lows in the lower 50s and highs racing toward 80 degrees. There's a weak cool front sliding through Metro Detroit but it will stay dry and the slightly cooler air will spill in for your Friday. It's another day with cooler winds from the ENE 5-12 mph keeping east siders a degree or two cooler.

Friday will be a close call here in Metro Detroit as rain will be just off to our south all day with a slight chance for a shower late in the day in our South Zone. The rest of us just see high clouds moving overhead from the rain down south. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s to get the weekend started. Saturday looks dry other than a few early morning showers south. Highs in the low to maybe mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. But, afternoon and/or evening thundershowers are likely Sunday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

