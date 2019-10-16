Morning showers and wind across Metro Detroit

The heavier rain showers are moving east this morning with just a few lighter showers around through the morning drive. The weather story on your Wednesday around Metro Detroit will be the wind and the cool air that wind is dragging in. We have temps in the 50s early on but you can expect temps to drop down into the 40s for most of the morning and afternoon. We may bounce back to near 50°F through the afternoon, but bet on the cooler air settling in here for a couple of days. The winds will be cranking W 10-20 mph gusting 25-35 mph at times and we should see spotty showers here and there as a weak disturbance passes over this afternoon and evening. Keep the umbrella handy although it should be more dry than wet today.

Thursday will be on the chilly side too with morning lows in the 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. We should get a decent mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds WNW 10-20 mph and highs only in the low to mid 50s. It’s clear and cool Friday morning in the 30s and we welcome back frosty possibilities, but the sun will take highs to near 60°F to end the work and school week.

The weekend will be warmer starting with low 40s early Saturday warming into the mid or upper 60s with sun and clouds and lighter winds all weekend. There’s a shot at a shower or two late Saturday night, but it should be dry for the Detroit Marathon Sunday morning with early morning temps around 50 degrees. We will be dry all day with another shot at showers Sunday night, so if we get enough sunshine we may hit 70°F Sunday and Monday and rain chances increase especially late Monday and Tuesday of next week. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



