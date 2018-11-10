Morning snow, blustery Saturday

DETROIT - Looking and feeling like early January instead of early November in Motown! It's cold, windy and a bit snowy Saturday morning with more cold air through the weekend and next week.

Saturday morning will be cold and blustery. Temperatures start in the 20s. A strong, blustery west-northwesterly wind of 10 to 25 mph with 30 to 35 mph gusts will bring wind chills down to the single digits at times. Families must cover extremities and break out the winter coats to stay warm.

It will be snowy before noon with flurries and squalls that will reduce visibility and keep area roads and sidewalks slippery. Drivers and pedestrians must take their time and pack their patience to remain safe on the roads, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses.

College football fans will need to dress in layers and don hats, scarves and gloves (green ones) to stay warm at the Eastern Michigan University Eagles vs. Akron football game in Ypsilanti and the Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State game in East Lansing.

Saturday afternoon will be cold and breezy. Highs will only be in the middle and upper 30s; 10 to 15 degrees below average. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and freezing. Temps near 32 degrees.

Saturday night will be cold and mostly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low and mid 20s.

Sunday is Veteran's Day. Dry weather will prevail for parades, but spectators and participants must wear winter clothes to stay warm. Temps will be in the 20s in the morning and in teh upper 30s in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny.

Monday will be overcast, again. Highs only near 40 degrees. Snow showers are slightly possible at night with a storm system passing south of the Motor City area.

Tuesday will have scattered snow with afternoon temps near 35 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold with daytime temps in teh 30s and nighttime temps in teh 20s.

