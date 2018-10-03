Most of Michigan under severe storm threat tonight; Isolated tornado possible Up North

Most of the state of Michigan is under a severe storm threat tonight.

The strongest storms (and possibly a tornado) will be most likely in the U.P. and northern lower Michigan tonight. By the time storms arrive here, they should be weakening.

A wind gust topping 50 or 60 mph cannot be ruled out. But the severe risk remains outside of our viewing area. Temperatures have sneaked into the 80s in multiple spots in our West and South Zone.

And warm air will continue to move in during the night keeping temperatures in the 70s until a cold front arrives with those storms between 3AM and 5AM.

Those balmy numbers will be our technical high for Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the 60s during the morning commute and stay there until the evening.

Any rain should be gone by 7AM, leaving us mostly sunny for the majority of tomorrow.

Friday and weekend outlook

Friday brings a small chance at a light shower, but with cooler than normal temperatures. The day starts in the upper 30s to low 40s. Then daytime highs end up on either side of 60.

Rain will be likely Saturday and possible Sunday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm both days and may touch 80 on Saturday.

We have very low confidence in next week’s forecast as of now. Temperatures should stay well above normal, but rain timing is suspect.

This is a very active, complicated forecast with wild swings in just about every measurable weather parameter. So highs and lows may not (and likely won’t) occur in the normal hours of the day.

Make sure you check our hourly forecast here or on the Local4Casters app to get a clearer picture of what to expect.

State Police: Stay Alert for Severe Weather

With severe weather expected to affect the northeast Lower Peninsula and southeast Upper Peninsula today, the Michigan State Police is encouraging residents and visitors to stay aware of local forecasts and be prepared to act quickly if storm warnings are issued.

“If you’re heading out and traveling tonight, plan ahead and monitor the latest weather conditions,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. “We want everyone to stay aware and be prepared to seek shelter if a storm warning is issued for their area.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.