Mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees in Metro Detroit Saturday

DETROIT - We made it through another week of hard work, and now we get to relax…at least most of us. Sorry if you have to work on the weekend…I feel your pain, having worked many weekends in my career.

In case you haven’t heard, tomorrow is going to be an absolutely crummy day, weatherwise, so Saturday’s the day for anything you want or need to get done outdoors.

We’re starting the day with temperatures near 40 degrees in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit (that’s 4 to 5 degrees Celsius for our Canadian friends across the river), and in the mid to upper 30s (2 to 3 degrees Celsius) in rural areas.

The day ahead will feature mostly sunny skies, with highs near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) near Detroit, and in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius) across the northern half of our area.

The only downside to Saturday is that it’ll be breezy…we’ll have a southwest to west wind at 15 to 25 mph, so that obviously makes things feel cooler.

But if you have yard work to do, want to get out for a long run, etc., then this is your opportunity…you won’t have that chance tomorrow.

This evening will be dry for our Date Night plans, and there’s plenty going on around town: The Floozies at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Detroit x Detroit IX at the Loving Touch in Ferndale, and The Movielife at El Club in Detroit…just to name a few.

The weather won't be an excuse for not taking your sweetie out for a nice evening out!



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.