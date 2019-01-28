Multiday severe weather alert issued for Metro Detroit

DETROIT - It is hard to believe that a 6 inch plus snow event is being eclipsed by what is coming after it. The Local 4Casters have declared a multiday severe weather alert for the entire area, first for the snow, then the incredible polar cold on its heels.

Snow will continue in light to moderate intensity through the drive home Monday, and eventually wrap up by 9 p.m. in most all areas. A lingering snow shower is possible but not likely in the late evening. Total accumulations of snow will range from 9 inches in parts of our North Zone, to as low as an inch near the Ohio state line. That's the area where rain (possibly a brief mix) will cut into already low snow totals. For the latest advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service, click the red banner at the top of the page.

Then we'll be mostly cloudy, windy and dry overnight, taking us to temperatures in the mid teens by daybreak and wind chills around 0. That will seem like Spring compared to what's around the corner.

Temperatures drop through the day on Tuesday. We'll be in single digits by evening and wind chills will reach -15 during the night. At least there will be some limited sunshine. Lake effect snow showers are possible by late afternoon into the evening, mainly in our West and North Zones.

But Wednesday will be the worst. Temperatures will be subzero the entire day ranging from -3 to -9 and wind chills will tank to -40 in spots on Wednesday morning. This is dangerous and unprecedented territory for most of us!

Temperatures start climbing a bit by Thursday afternoon and some positively balmy (think above freezing, but keep going) air lies in our 10 day forecast.

