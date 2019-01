DETROIT - The national weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the counties of Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Around 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected Saturday. Gusty winds will develop Saturday afternoon, leading to some blowing snow.

Be prepared for snow covered and slippery roads. A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. People are urged to be cautious while driving.