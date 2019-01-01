New Year's Day weather forecast: A break from the rain

Happy New Year from your Local4Casters and all of us at WDIV Local 4 News! Our Metro Detroit weather is cooling down slowly today with morning temps in the low and mid 30s as the breezes NW 15 mph slowly calm down too. Wind chills are in the 20s as you head out, so bundle up if you’re going to be outside today. Cloudy skies will deliver a little spit and drizzle or a few flakes this morning and into the afternoon. Most of the moisture was squeezed out of this system yesterday as we don’t expect much more than an occasional drizzle or flurry with winds NNW 5-12 mph.

Cloudy skies again tomorrow with morning lows in the low to mid 20s and wind chills in the teens in some spots. Wednesday will be a dull and gray day as we head back to work and school. Highs will only hit the low to maybe mid 30s under cloudy skies and dry weather during the day. A little clipper system will swing through in the evening or overnight with maybe a half inch of new snow tomorrow night.

Thursday may start cloudy, but we will battle back with some afternoon sunshine. Morning lows in the mid 20s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s depending on the amount of sun as the day goes on. We will easily hit the 40s again Friday through the entire weekend ahead which will be dry. We should see light rain on Monday and maybe a wintry mix Tuesday next week, but we will be flirting with 50 degrees Saturday and Monday. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

