New Year's Eve weather in Metro Detroit: Rain, wet snow expected

A dry start to your Monday and your New Year’s Eve around Metro Detroit, but it won’t last long.

Rain, and possibly heavy rain is on the way as we can clearly see on radar down to our south and west. It’s a decent slug of moisture and will be coming into a warming environment. Temps are in the mid 20s to low 30s over the next several hours as you head out with dry conditions.

The roads may be a little slippery in spots from thaw/refreezing early on. Cloudy skies will begin to rain after 9am and should be pretty steady most of the day today and into tonight.

We may see some light freezing rain in our North Zone this morning, but most should quickly transition to plain rain through the mid to late morning.

Rain turns to snow overnight

We may see a half inch to an inch of rain today and tonight. Highs today will be near 40 degrees with winds E 7-13 mph and will be gusty later tonight. Be careful as you head out to celebrate as some light snow with dropping temps will be in the mix late tonight and overnight.

Some light snow showers or flurries first thing on your New Year’s Day here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. But, most of the moisture will squeeze out of this storm today leaving very little action for Tuesday.

Morning lows will be near freezing and highs will only gain a couple of degrees tomorrow. Some strong winds overnight become lighter through the day tomorrow NNW 5-15 mph.

Rest of the week

Wednesday looks to be cool, but stable with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. We should start the day with teens to low 20s warming slowly through the day.

Thursday looks cool and dry as well with highs in the mid to maybe upper 30s.

We hit the 40s again Friday through the weekend ahead. No big storms for us after today.

You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.



