Next heat wave hits Metro Detroit this weekend, sticks around next week

The forecast for the foreseeable future in Metro Detroit: hot, hot, hot.

The next summer heat wave is moving in this weekend and it's sticking around for a bit. Temps will be in the 90s for several days next week, bringing thunderstorm chances in late afternoon hours.

Take a look at the 10-day forecast:

Here's a look at this weekend from Brandon Roux:

We may see a brief shower or two late morning into the early afternoon tomorrow as the heat and humidity slowly start to climb here. So isolated midday showers, but don’t cancel your plans and most of us are on the dry side with highs hitting the mid to upper 80s. The winds will be a bit gusty with warm air on the move in SW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times.

Sunday looks great with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

