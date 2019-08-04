Northern showers fade, cooler Saturday night

DETROIT - Welcome to Saturday night, Motown!

Showers are slowly fading, Saturday evening, while it remains warm. It will be cooler overnight. Sunday will have sunshine and become warm, again, with some wet weather in the afternoon and evening.

Satuday evening has temps in the middle and upper 70s. Thunderstorms are fading away into scattered showers in The Thumb and the Saginaw Valley. It becomes drier by midnight.

Saturday night will be cooler. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low and mid 80s. Remember to always keep children and pets away from empty vehicles. Families can enjoy rain-free conditions in the morning and early afternoon at the Buy Michigan Now Festival in Northville, the Belle Isle Art Fair and Thunder Over Michigan at the Yankee Air Museum.

Sunday afternoon will have scattered showers and storms develop south of 8 Mile, including the Motor City.

Monday will be partly sunny and warm. Campers can expect temps in the low and mid 80s in the afternoon.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms is on Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime temps will be in the low and mid 80s.

Beach & boating forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 77 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 75 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Sunday: Water Temp: 73 deg. F; Wind: W 5-10 kts.; Waves: 0-1 ft.

Up North forecast

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool. Low in the 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High near 80.

