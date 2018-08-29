NWS: 2 tornado touchdowns confirmed in Michigan overnight

The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornado touchdowns in Michigan this week.

Storms rolled in overnight on Tuesday, into Wednesday morning causing tree damage and power outages in parts of Northern, Western and Mid-Michigan.

NWS says an EF-0 tornado touched down 3.5 miles south of Alba, Michigan around 7:49 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

The tornado lifted just before the Otsego County line. Damage was mainly to hardwood and soft trees.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down about four miles northeast of West Branch in Ogemaw County, causing damage to at least two homes.

The National Weather Service said it had an estimated peak wind of 100 mph when it hit at 8:53 p.m.

It lifted just two minutes later, carving out a damage path about .17 miles long, and 40 yards wide.

The information is preliminary and NWS is continuing to investigate.

Electric utilities reported at least 103,000 homes and businesses without power Wednesday morning, with the greatest number of outages spread across the state from around Ludington along Lake Michigan to the northern section of Saginaw Bay.

Fallen trees damaged some homes and businesses and blocked some roads. Officials closed several miles of a state road in the Cadillac area for a time because of fallen trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service reports that Tuesday night’s storms had wind gusts reaching 50 mph and dumped up to 3 inches of rain in the Grand Rapids area.

