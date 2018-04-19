Overnight snow 'fizzles out' in most of SE Michigan, then misses to the south

DETROIT - Snow overnight "fizzled out" over most of Metro Detroit before heading south Thursday morning.

That's according to Meteorologist Brandon Roux who added that a quick half inch of snow arrived overnight on grassy surfaces in parts of northern Oakland County, but most of the region did not see that.

Snow continued to fall Thursday morning in southern Lenawee and Monroe counties into Ohio.

Here's more of Thursday's and Friday's forecast from Roux:

"Clouds will stick around this morning and the winds are picking up. Morning lows in the low 30s should warm with afternoon sun into the mid and upper 40s with a few neighborhoods possibly hitting 50 degrees today. Those winds NW 10-20 G 25 mph will definitely make it feel cooler all morning and afternoon, but the afternoon sun will be great.

Get used to the sun because it’s with us all day Friday, and all weekend! Morning will be crisp in the upper 20s to low 30s for the next several days, but we’ll feel the effects of that sun come afternoon highs as they are well into the 50s starting tomorrow. Friday highs around Metro Detroit will likely stay in the low to maybe mid 50s."

