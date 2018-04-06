Overnight snowfall could cause slick roads across Metro Detroit

Overnight while (most of) you slept, a band of snow moved into the metro area.

While visibilities will be occasionally reduced, most areas should receive less than an inch of total accumulation, with most of that on grassy areas and elevated surfaces such as tables, barbecues, and mailboxes. The pavement is warmer right now, so the majority of the snow should melt there, although some slick spots are indeed possible…especially in areas where the temperature is close to or below freezing…but that’s where our hard working road commissions come in with salt.

Overall, the morning rush hour should have mostly wet freeways. The band of snow will move out by 8:00 or 9:00 a.m., although scattered snow showers (like we saw Wednesday afternoon…some of you got them, some of you didn’t) will develop this afternoon, especially the farther north you are in our area. It will become windy today, as well, with this morning’s southwest winds shifting to the west, and blowing at 20 to 30 mph by late morning and afternoon. Temperature-wise, we’ll see a little jump into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) by lunchtime, just ahead of the approaching cold front. Once that front crosses the area, temperatures will start to slowly fall early to mid-afternoon, and that fall will then accelerate as we approach late afternoon and evening.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:05 p.m.

Snow showers quickly end this evening, and skies become mostly clear overnight. Lows in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius). West to northwest wind, diminishing to 8 to 12 mph. It’ll be a cold night, but if you’re an early riser Saturday morning and you have a good view of the southeast (and skies remain clear), you’ll see a pretty cool site: the moon, Saturn and Mars will be really close together! Of course, you can see them without binoculars, but binoculars will make this even better because all three will be in the same field of view! Now, remember that, since this is in the southeast, the moon and planets will be rising. So you won’t see them at 4:00 a.m. I’d wait until about 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise – about 5:30 to 6:00 a.m. – to start looking.

Saturday will start out mostly sunny. Then, around 11:00 a.m., you’ll start to notice some clouds popping up. By early afternoon, we’ll probably be mostly cloudy, with a flurry even possible (especially in the Thumb). It’ll be another cold April day in The D, with highs only in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows again in the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Sunday night, with some light snow possible late at night. Yes, more April snow. Don’t you love it? Not. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Light snow on Monday may mix with some light rain in our southern areas, but this should remain mostly light snow for most of us. Highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are possible Monday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Any lingering snow showers Tuesday morning should end, with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs in the low 40s (5-6 degrees Celsius).

Finally, “real” spring weather arrives :

As promised all week, the pattern change to a more spring-like one will occur next week. Partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely on Thursday, with highs in the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

We still have a rain chance on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

