Ozone Action Day today, Excessive Heat Watch begins tomorrow

Friday is an Ozone Action Day/Air Quality Alert for Metro Detroit and the suburbs for heat, humidity, and pollution forming during the day today. Morning temps are in the 60s and 70s as you head out, and the winds will be very light all day allowing for stagnant air and tough breathing conditions. Ozone is a chemical reaction between intense sun and pollution at the surface that again creates issues for those with respiratory or heart conditions today. That means we need to avoid adding pollution by carpooling today, avoiding gas powered lawn equipment, and waiting to fill up the gas tank until later tonight. We’ll see a good deal of hazy sun with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and light winds SSW 7-12 mph.

Saturday brings an Excessive Heat Watch to Metro Detroit which means we expect both temps and humidity to keep climbing as highs will hit the upper 90s and the heat index could hit 105 degrees or warmer. This puts a lot of stress on the body so make sure you take it easy, stay as cool as possible, and don’t forget your pets! We will all need lots of water to keep us safe and check on those neighbors if you can.

Sunday still looks very warm and we may see our Heat Watch continue with highs in the low to mid 90s and still very humid. Rain chances would cool us off, but we will hold off those rain and thunder chances until Monday morning. It will be warm for the week of the 4th of July with a few spotty shower chances midweek, but nothing too serious… we’ll keep you posted. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

