Partly sunny, chilly start to Presidents' Day Weekend

DETROIT - Presidents' Day Weekend is here, and Motown will see some sun. Snowflakes are on the way, too, but spring-like temps arrive toward the end and early next week.

Saturday morning will be cold with fair skies. Temps start in the middle and upper teens.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m. ET.

As temps rise through the 20s after breakfast, families must wear their coats, hats, scarves and gloves while traveling to services or activities like Discovering Macomb at MCC's South Campus in Warren or The Little Scientist Club at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum.

Saturday afternoon will become partly sunny and mostly cloudy. It will be chilly with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Continued thawing will make some streets wet. More urgently, additonal potholes will be revealed. Drivers my remain alert and leave plenty of space between themselves and other vehicles.

Sunset is at 6:07 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly with temps in the middle then low 30s. After 6 p.m. some snow showers develop and arrive ahead of a weak cold front. Scattered snow will slicken roads, and minor accumulations are expected.

Skies clear a few hours after midnight, Saturday night-early Sunday morning. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 20s.

Sunday will become mostly sunny, and temperatures rise close to and slightly above 40°F. High pressure provides stable air.

Welcome to Presidents' Day, Monday! As quickly as that area of high pressure arrives, it leaves and a warm front races closer. Clouds increase Sunday night into the holiday, Monday. Rain showers develop arrive along with warmer air. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with more rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be near 60°F. Downpours are possible, and residents need to watch for ponding on roads and other forms of minor flooding.

Wednesday and Thursday will get chillier and brighter. Highs in the low and mid 40s Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s Thursday.

