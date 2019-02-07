Parts of Metro Detroit getting freezing drizzle

Some freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible in our North Zone this morning, while the rest of us deal with drizzle and freezing drizzle through 6 or 7am. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north of I-69 from 4am to 1pm today due to the threat of ice accumulation in spots. Most of Metro Detroit will have rain showers moving in as temps start to take off. We start in the low 30s but will be near 40 degrees by noon and near 50 degrees by late afternoon or evening. Yes, our high temps may come tonight in the low 50s which puts us near the record high of 56°F. With the warm up, we not only expect rain showers, but scattered thundershowers with heavier downpours mainly this afternoon. The wettest stretch today looks to be 1-6pm. A Wind Advisory begins this evening for areas along and north of M 59 which is for tonight and early Friday as gusty and cold winds blow in.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected Friday and the winds will really crank to end the week. Winds late Thursday through Friday will be WSW 15-30 mph gusting closer to 40 mph and that means morning lake effect snow chances Friday as temps fall from the 20s down into the teens with wind chills in the single digits to sub-zero. You’ll need to layer up again tomorrow with scattered snow bands and isolated squalls possible.

The weekend starts cool but bright with single digit morning lows Saturday and highs only in the mid 20s. The winds will gradually relax through the day W 7-17 mph making it feel quite cold. We could see a couple of inches of snow starting Sunday afternoon or evening and that could slow down the Monday morning commute. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.