Patches of drizzle and a few showers possible Super Bowl Sunday

DETROIT - It is Super Bowl Sunday!

The back half of our weekend does not look too bad. We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s.

That will feel like a heat wave compared to the mornings we have had over the past week. While I am not expecting a rainy day, some patches of drizzle or a few showers are possible.

It probably would not be a bad idea to throw the umbrella in the car, even though there is a chance you may not need it if you are heading to NT Live: Anthony and Cleopatra at the Landmark’s Main Art Theatre in Royal Oak at 11 a.m.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures should easily reach the mid 40s. We will all be walking around in Polo shirts and driving with the windows and sunroofs open.

Many of us will be heading to Super Bowl parties late this afternoon and evening, and I don’t expect any weather problems.

In fact, after the game when you head home, the temperature will still be around 40 degrees.

Enjoy the game, and please be responsible. If you will be drinking, either have a designated driver or call an Uber or Lyft.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.