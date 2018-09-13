Patchy fog and pleasant across SE Michigan

Temps are not as cool as yesterday, but we are feeling pleasant 50s to low 60s with some patchy fog as you head out on this Thursday morning around Metro Detroit. We have mid and high level clouds pumping in from the southeast which is a force created by Hurricane Florence. So, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s today. The humidity is up and we may see a few Metro Detroit neighborhoods hitting 80 degrees today with winds NE becoming SE 5-10 mph. There is a chance for a few showers blowing in from the southeast but models show it may not be until this evening.

Friday may be similar to start with clouds and patchy fog, but we do expect a little more sunshine to break through to end the work and school week. Look for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. The day may start with a few showers prior to sunrise which would be a bonus, but may slow down your drive here and there. We don’t expect much and it’s gone by 8am.

Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with temps in the low to mid 80s. Rain showers move back into Metro Detroit on Monday afternoon and this would be remnant moisture from Hurricane Florence. Model data shows that rain nearby but we are not guaranteed rain from that storms, so we wait and see. We have a cold front late Tuesday bringing additional rain and thunderstorm chances. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.