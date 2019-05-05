Paul Gross: Be prepared for dense fog in areas Sunday morning

The fog should be gone by mid-morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine.

DETROIT - Feliz Cinco de Mayo!

Clear skies overnight, light wind, and a lot of low-level moisture from last week’s rain has primed our area for some early morning dense fog.

Now, it’s important to remember that fog in situations like this isn’t uniform…you can be in an area with little to no fog, and then suddenly drive into a thick fog bank. So be careful if you’re out and about early this morning.

Any fog should lift by mid-morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine. We may see some fair weather cumulus clouds pop up this afternoon, but they won’t diminish what is going to be a wonderful day as highs approach 70 degrees.

That means it will be a great day down at Comerica Park…I’ll be there with you! And the weather will cooperate for our evening plans…you may even want to consider firing up the grill.

There is also some great evening entertainment going on around town, including Lil Pump & Lil Skies at The Fillmore at 6 p.m., and The Score at The Shelter event at Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit at 7 p.m.

Of course Mexicantown in southwest Detroit will be hopping on this Cinco de Mayo…don’t hesitate to toast to your favorite meteorologist(s) when you hoist your Corona! Boy am I craving some guacamole right now…

Enjoy this beautiful Sunday!



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.