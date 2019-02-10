Paul Gross: Light snow expected to hit Metro Detroit Sunday

A photo taken at the 2019 Winter Blast in downtown Detroit. Sunday's weather makes it a great day to attend the outdoor event.

DETROIT - Good morning. We have entered the back half of the weekend and while Sunday will not be as pretty as it was Saturday, it still will not be a bad day. The day is starting with temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens, but no wind chill as the air is virtually calm.

We should have some fuzzy sunshine through mid-level clouds (10-20,000 feet aloft) Sunday morning, then clouds start thickening in the afternoon.

The morning will be dry before light snow gradually approaches from west-southwest to east-northeast mid-to-late afternoon and continues into this evening. Remember that you can monitor the snow’s progress on our FREE Local4Casters Weather App. If you are one of the few who does not have it, just go to the App Store and search under WDIV.

Things look pretty good for the Winter Blast. After all, it is an outdoor winter celebration. It should still be dry if you are heading to and from the Cake Over Dates event at Tribute Detroit in Warren that runs from noon to 2 p.m. This cheese and dessert tasting event for women will raise much-needed funds for Alternatives for Girls.

However, if the Open Your Heart for Homeless Animals Valentine Event which runs from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak -- is in your plans, allow some extra time just in case the roads get a little slippery.

At this point, it looks like less than an inch of snow north of 8 Mile through this evening, with the best chance to reach an inch or more being south of 8 Mile.

You know how some drivers get when any amount of snow falls, so drive carefully. High temperatures Sunday should reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. That is not too bad, especially given that the wind will be light.

By the way, I am still monitoring a more significant winter storm impact Monday night through Tuesday morning -- looks like accumulating snow, then sleet, then freezing rain.

There could be more school closings. Check back with Local 4 for the latest updates in weather.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.