Paul Gross: Problem-free weather continues Saturday night

Saturday will be a great day to attend the Winter Blast at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit.

DETROIT - After two weeks of noteworthy and disruptive weather, Mother Nature is finally giving us a break and the weekend timing is just perfect.

We have started the day in the single digits, so it is a cold start. Fortuntately, Friday's wind has significantly decreased.

Wind chills are near or a little below zero. Yes, that is cold, but not nearly what it could be if the wind was stronger.

Experienced joggers know how to dress for this weather if they plan on heading out for an early morning run.

For those just taking the dog out, dress warm! We will get a ton of sun Saturday. It will be a glorious winter day.

If you are heading to Ann Arbor to see the Michigan basketball team taking on Wisconsin in a key Big Ten match-up, it will be nothing but maize sun and blue sky for the drive. Likewise if the Tipping Point Theatre in Northville is your destination to see "The Last Five Years" at 2 p.m.

Highs in the mid-20s with all of that sun will make for a great day – especially at the Winter Blast in downtown Detroit. And remember there are some new attractions at the Winter Blast this weekend.

Problem-free weather continues for our date night plans (since Valentine’s Day falls this coming week, a lot of couples will have a nice dinner Saturday evening).

It will be chilly as temperatures quickly fall back into the teens, but very light wind and mostly clear skies will make it a pretty evening if you are coming downtown to the Music Hall to see nationally known comedian Wanda Sykes, or perhaps to the Fox Theatre to see "Legally Blonde."

