You can handle this typical southeast Michigan winter snowfall

We woke up to falling snow and this will be our first real widespread snow of the season. Around 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected across Metro Detroit Saturday.

We woke up to falling snow and this will be our first real widespread snow of the season. Around 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected across Metro Detroit Saturday.

There is a lot of stuff going on around town Saturday. Some of the events include the public opening of the North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center; Quicken Loans Winter Blast downtown; Titan Winter Blast at the University of Detroit Mercy; "Rock of Ages" 10th anniversary blast at the Fox Theatre; and the Pistons hosting the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesar’s Arena.

The most impactful snow will be between the early hours of the day to midafternoon, with the snow gradually beginning to wind down by late afternoon into the evening.

Accumulations will gradually, but steadily, decrease from south to north. Areas near the state line may approach 5 to 6 inches of total snow; from M-59 to I-94 3 to 5 inches of snow are likely; and north of I-69 should see 2 to 3 inches of snow.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for areas near Highland Road M-59 and Hall Road south to the state line.

The roads will be messy for most of the daylight hours, so allow plenty of extra time to get where you are going.

If you are going to be spending time outside, temperatures will hold in the low to mid-20s all day, but wind chills will be in the teens.

You can handle that as long as you are dressed appropriately. Make sure your children are dressed for the weather when they finally get a chance to play in the snow.

The main roads will likely be in better shape as the evening approaches and crews have the opportunity to clear up areas.