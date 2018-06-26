Perfect 2018 Ford Fireworks Weather

DETROIT - Weather is perfect in Motown for the 2018 Ford Fireworks. Showers and storms are possible midweek ahead of another heat wave by the end of the work-week and this weekend.

Monday evening looks spectacular! A gorgeous sunset will happen at 9:14 p.m. ET. Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 60s.

The 2018 Ford Fireworks begin at 9:55 p.m. ET. Skies will be mostly clear with a light breeze. Spectators at home watching on Local 4 and along the Detroit River in the Motor City and Windsor will be treated to a fantastic show with Mother Nature's assistance.

Monday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight temps will be in the 50s.

Showers, storms Midweek

Tuesday will be warm with increasing clouds. Temps rise from the 50s at dawn to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Those clouds produce showers and thunderstorms ahead of a swirl of low pressure Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

That circulating storm will mean showers and storms from overcast skies, Wednesday. Rain may be heavy at times, and people will have to duck indoors when lightning flashes. Highs near 80 degrees.

Heat wave for the weekend

Thursday becomes sunnier and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

The next heat wave starts Friday! Daytime temps near 90 degrees under mostly sunny skies. More muggy with heat indices in the low and mid 90s. Saturday and Sunday get even hotter. Highs in the mid to upper 90s; heat indices near 100 and 105 degrees.

Families will need to remain cool and healthy by drinking water, wearing light, loose-fitting clothes, and staying in or near air conditioned areas day and night. Remember to check on your neighbors, too, especially seniors.

