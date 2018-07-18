Perfect summer weather, but Metro Detroit still needs rain

DETROIT - If you are one of those people who dreads the heat and humidity of summer, then this was your day. Most of the area held in the mid to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, with just a few spots hitting 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Factor in the fair weather cumulus clouds, the low humidity, and the very light wind, and it was a very pretty day. The cumulus clouds will vanish this evening, leaving us with clear skies overnight.

One model tries to bring some thin cirrus clouds into the area late tonight, but that would do nothing to diminish another great night of sleeping weather, with lows dropping the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island, and into the mid-to-upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) in rural locations away from the city, with calm air.

Mostly sunny on Thursday. If you need “nice” weather, this is potentially your last day of the week with it -- and that’s especially important if you’re trying to figure out which day to go to the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius). Southeast wind at 4 to 7 mph.

Thursday’s sunrise is at 6:14 a.m., and Thursday’s sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy on Friday, with showers and possibly a rumble of thunder now more likely to develop during the afternoon. If you’re heading to the Ann Arbor Art Fair, the morning is your best bet to hang onto some dry weather. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29).

Rain and possible a thunderstorm are likely Friday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Believe it or not, today’s computer models offer less clarity on the upcoming weekend than they did yesterday, because there’s now some disagreement. All models give us a solid rain chance on Saturday, with a thunderstorm possible, and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is where the differences really show up: the ECMWF now gives us almost no rain, the GFS brings rain up to roughly 8 Mile, and the GEM has a shower chance across the entire area. Oy vay -- there’s no way to choose between them this far out.

If two of the three agreed, then this would be easier. Truthfully, the ECMWF and GFS look more alike than with the GEM (not a surprise to us meteorologists), so we’ll remember this and look at the trends tomorrow.

We understand that some of you have weddings and graduation parties going on this weekend, not to mention the Red Sox in town playing against the Tigers at Comerica Park and the aforementioned Ann Arbor Art Fair, so we’re watching all of this carefully, and will update you on Thursday. At this point, it appears that highs this weekend will struggle just to get to 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Global warming update

Just in this afternoon: The stats for the first six months of this year have been released, and Earth’s 2018 January-to-June period is the fourth warmest in recorded weather history.

What makes this particularly noteworthy is that the planet averaged this warm despite the very cold spring we had (remember April?), and the fact that the year started with La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

Remember that La Nina years used to be cooler years for the planet. But not anymore: La Nina years today have trended warmer than El Nino years (warmer years) did sixty years ago.

Recently, some cities around the world even set their highest temperature ever:

Glasgow, Scotland: 89° (31.7 degrees Celsius) on June 28

Montreal, Canada: 98° (36.7 degrees Celsius) on June 29

Tianxiang, Taiwan: 105° (40.6 degrees Celsius) on July 10

And then there’s Ouargla, Algeria, which established what is believe to be a new hottest temperature ever for all of Africa when it recorded a high of 124° (51.1 degrees Celsius) on July 5.

Here’s a map showing global average temperatures for the first six months of this year:

Notice that there’s a lot of pink and red, indicating warmer than average temperatures, and very little light blue, which indicates cooler than average temperatures.

This is very consistent with long-predicted scenarios due to increasing greenhouse gases in our atmosphere, the primary source of which is human activity.

It is scientific fact that, over the past 150 years, humans have actually changed the composition of our planet’s atmosphere, and the resulting thermodynamic response is actually playing out as the many climate scientists I’ve interviewed since the early 1990s have said it would.

