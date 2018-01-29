PHOTOS: See the 20-foot ice piles along Lake St. Clair

Ice piled up along the Lake St. Clair shoreline near the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House on Jan. 28, 2018. Photo/Clare Pfeiffer

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - Huge ice piles formed along the Lake St. Clair shoreline on Monday as a winter storm moved into the area. A photographer at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House captured the 15-20-foot tall piles. See them below.

