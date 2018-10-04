Metro Detroit weather: Potentially strong storms this early morning

We are on the lookout for storms and potentially strong storms this early morning as a cold front is on the move through Lower Michigan to start your Thursday. So far, we are seeing garden variety rain and thunderstorms with some lightning and heavy downpours. Any morning storms have the potential of 50-60 mph wind gusts and enough concern of rotation to mention isolated tornadoes too. We will not be in the clear until that cold front passes through, so we have eyes to the skies until 7-8am today. We will see morning clouds turn to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and falling temps. We may be starting in the 70s, but you can expect mid 60s most of the day with gusty winds SW 10-20 mph early this morning to NW 10-20 mph this afternoon.

Friday will start dry, but light showers will be trying to fill in all afternoon and evening. It will be a battle of light precipitation vs. a drying wind ENE 5-15 mph and most of us will see clouds but little moisture making it to the ground. Still, we believe scattered light rain showers are possible during the second half of your Friday. Morning lows will be in the 40s, and afternoon highs will only hit the upper 50s to low 60s.

Be prepared for at least a wet and stormy start to your Saturday as some heavier moisture from the south will be pouring in early. Morning rain and thunderstorms become more scattered in the afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees. Sunday will be a bit cooler in the low 70s with morning showers likely and mostly cloudy skies most of the day. More wet weather chances Monday, Columbus Day but it may just be a few morning showers and then clearing temporarily. It’s early, but model data suggests we could get some heavy rain late Tuesday into early Wednesday next week. It looks like a warm week though in the 70s to low 80s throughout. You can get your 7 Day Forecast and track our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

