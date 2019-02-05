Power outages, school closings possible as ice storm moves into Metro Detroit tonight

DETROIT - An ice storm moving into Southeast Michigan on Wednesday could cause trouble for drivers, schools and utility companies.

Here's what you need to know from Brandon Roux:

We are under a Winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for dangerous driving and tricky travel. Freezing rain and sleet are likely after 2 a.m. with our North Zone seeing some snow and sleet mixing in too. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s as rain moves in overnight freezing on contact with the ground.

We may see some areas getting 0.10 inches of ice, while others may see 0.25 inches of freezing rain or ice which will be nasty to drive in and could also cause power outages around SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

We should see freezing rain switching to rain after 11 a.m. and rain showers will be around into the mid afternoon before drying out temporarily. Highs will slowly climb into the upper 30s with winds NE 5-12 mph.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.