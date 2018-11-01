Prepare for a slog driving home tonight

It's been dreary all day, but that rain is also going to make a mess of our afternoon commute. Rain will continue more or less the entire evening and overnight. It will be mainly light, with some brief more intense showers. Lows are on their way to the low 40s.

Showers scoot to the east around daybreak on Friday. Other than some light lake effect showers in our North Zone, and maybe a few widely scattered sprinkles in the afternoon, much of Friday will be dry and cloud-filled. If we see some peeks of sun, they will come late in the day. Highs will stop in the upper-40s.

Weekend still looks dry -- and below normal. Morning lows will be in the 30s. Saturday's highs remain in the upper-40s, while Sunday's highs get to the mid-50s.

We're still monitoring a solid soaker for Election Day Tuesday. More on that in the 10-Day Forecast.

