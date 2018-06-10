Rain delay possible for Tigers-Indians Sunday afternoon game at Comerica Park

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians will play at Comerica Park on Sunday afternoon where scattered showers are expected during the game.

Scattered rain showers will begin to move back into the Detroit area this afternoon.

Local 4 Caster Andrew Humphrey says chances are good that the Detroit Tigers' baseball game against Cleveland will still occur, even if it is delayed.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.

You can track Detroit radar ahead of the game here.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temps in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunday night will be mild and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

