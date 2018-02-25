Rain leaves, breezy with sunshine returning

DETROIT - Some rivers, streams, creeks and tributaries remain at or above flood stage and will not recede until later Sunday.

Remember to remain or move to higher ground. Also, drivers coming across any high standing water must remember "to turn around, don’t drown."

Always find an alternate route to keep dry and safe. Here is the latest on Southeast Michigan alerts for flooding:

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River at Hamburg. According to the National Weather Service, the river is will crest then fall below flood stage Sunday.

A Flood Warning continues for Kearsley Creek near Davison. According to the National Weather Service, the river is at crest and will fall below flood stage Sunday.

A Flood Warning continues for the River Raisin at Monroe. According to the National Weather Service, the river is at crest and will fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.

Showers leave the Motown area shortly after dawn. It gets brighter, but it will be breezy with temps taking a dip. Abundant sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday with warmer than average conditions.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Showers and a few thunderstorms from the wee-hours of Sunday depart Detroit and Southeast Michigan by breakfast-time. It will be mild for families waking up and going to services or early morning activities. The thermometer's mercury will be in the low and mid 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Sunday afternoon will be chillier and windier. Temps slip to the middle then low 40s. A westerly wind at 16 to 24 mph will make it feel like it's in the 30s. Therefore, jackets or windbreakers and hats and scarves will be needed to stay warm. Skies will become mostly sunny.

Sunset is at 6:18 p.m. ET.

Sunday evening will have fair skies and chilly conditions. Temps will be in the upper 30s.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold. Temperatures will remain above average for a February night. Overnight lows will be near freezing; in the low 30s.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and delightful. It remains milder than average. Highs near 50°F Monday and in the low and middle 50s Tuesday. Great car-wash-days!

Wednesday will be partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns Wednesday night and Thursday.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.