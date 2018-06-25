Rain leaves, temps fall Sunday night

DETROIT - As skies clear, it cools off in Motown Sunday night. Sunshine reappear Monday leading up to fantastic fireworks weather Monday night.

Sunday night, rain leaves, clouds leave and temperatures drop. Skies become fair, and it becomes cool and comfortable. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. Great sleeping weather.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m. ET.

Ford Fireworks forecast, Monday

Sunshine returns, big time, Monday. Daytime temps will reach the upper 70s. Mother Nature helps everyone staking out the perfect spot to watch the 2018 Ford Fireworks. Awesome pool and beach weather in the afternoon, too.

Fabulous weather is in store Monday night for fireworks. Spectators can plan on an on-time start. Evening temps will be in the low 70s, then upper 60s.

Rest of next week's forecast

The heat increases the rest of next week. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny, and more muggy, Wednesday, with afternoon temps in the mid 80s and a chance of showers and storms.

Thursday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Daytime temps will be near 90 degrees. Friday will be hotter and more humid with highs in the low 90s. Saturday and Sunday secure a heat wave with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees or more.

BEACH AND BOATING FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-3 ft.; Water Temp: 70 deg. F

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-3 ft.; Water Temp: 64 deg. F

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind: N 5-10 kts.; Waves: 1-3 ft.; Water Temp: 59 deg. F

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Showers, thunderstorms, cool to mild. Highs near 70.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, storms. Chilly. Lows in the low, mid 50s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then partly sunny and mild. High in low 70s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. High in the upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Fair, chilly. Low in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild. High in the low 70s.

