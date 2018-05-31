Heavy rain moving out, humidity sticking around across Metro Detroit

Tropical rain and thunder may be fizzling this morning, but tropical humidity will stay with us and may be even more sweltering than the last couple of days. The muggy weather is aided by a nice breeze SW 7-17 gusting to 25 mph today warming us into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees all around Metro Detroit. We will get some breaks in the clouds and when that sun comes out… it is going to be very warm and sticky. Afternoon shower chances (2pm to 6pm) with the heat of the day especially near the Ohio Border where a stationary front has been parked for a couple of days and where we saw severe storms pop yesterday.

A cold front will blast through Friday morning bringing a much different feel to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario for a few days. We may see a few scattered showers and storms but it doesn’t appear to be very widespread of impactful tomorrow. Both today and tomorrow favors our South Zone for shower chances. Highs tomorrow will be closer to 80 degrees with cooler breezes N 5-15 mph.

Right now Metro Detroit will see a beautiful Spring Weekend with 70s and a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and similar Sunday although we cannot rule out a few late, late afternoon or evening shower by 5 or 6pm Sunday. You can track temperatures and our next storm chances with our Local4Casters app.

