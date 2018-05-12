Metro Detroit weather forecast: Rainy, stormy, chilly Saturday

DETROIT - A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for southern Livingston, southern Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 1:30 p.m. ET.

Welcome to Mother's Day Weekend in Detroit! The first half will be soggy, stormy and chillier than average.The second half, Mother's Day itself, becomes brighter and milder.

Saturday morning will have rainy, chilly conditions. Drivers need to be careful on wet roads while going to and from services or morning activities. Temperatures start in the 40s, so people will need jackets and long sleeves to remain warm.

Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m. ET.

After an early afternoon lull, more showers and thunderstorms are are possible. There is a "Marginal" to "Slight" risk of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, dangerous lightning, damaging wind and hail. The chance is best after 3 p.m. ET. The risk of nastier weather is greater south of 8 Mile Road, especially close to the Michigan-Ohio border in Lenawee and Monroe Counties.

It will be much cooler than average with temps in the middle to upper 50s.

Baseball fans must be prepared for significant delays to the 4 p.m. ET game between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park.

Saturday evening will be wet and stormy as it becomes chillier. Temps will be in the low and mid-50s.

Sunset is at 8:45 p.m. ET.

Slippery, soggy weather for prom night. Saturday night will still be wet with lightning and thunder continuing. Overnight lows will be in the 40s. Drivers must be extremely careful on the roads and avoid any standing water.

As Motown goes in to Mother's Day, Sunday, the weather calms down, and it becomes milder. The morning will be damp with heavy rain and thunderstorms before and at dawn.

Sunday afternoon becomes sunnier after brunch. It becomes milder, too, with highs in the middle and upper 60s for families to have time with Mom outdoors.

Monday will be warmer and sunnier. Feels like summer, again, with afternoon temps near 80°F.

