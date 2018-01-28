Metro Detroit weather: Return to chilly weather Sunday

DETROIT - Detroit returns to freezing Sunday morning under mostly clear skies. It remains chilly in the afternoon and is getting colder later this week.

Sunday morning has temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Cold air continues to pour in behind yesterday's cold front. It will be dry for families going to and from services. People going to the last day fo the 2018 North American International Auto Show or the Meridian Winter Blast will need their winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves to stay warm.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny. Some scattered light snow showers or flurries are possible, but there's no cause to shut any activities down. Still need to bundle up, though. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s, which is still above average by at least 5 degrees but not as much as the past couple of days.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temps will be near freezing by dinnertime.

Sunday night will be colder under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the middle and low 20s.

Scattered flurries and light snow showers are possible with overcast skies Monday. It will be colder with highs in the upper 20s to near 30°F.

Tuesday will be sunnier but reinforcing cold air arrives. Highs will be in the mid-20s after morning temps in the low and middle teens. Wind chills will be below 15°F much of the day.

Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Light rain and snow showers are possible late in the day and at night.

Thursday will be partly sunny with scattered snow showers with highs in the low 30s.

