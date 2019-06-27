Risk for severe weather Thursday, Friday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - Morning rain and thunder in our South Zone scooted out of here quickly and we are in the fast lane to warm and muggy weather the rest of your Thursday. Highs will hit the upper 80s and with the humidity, it will feel more like low 90s and the winds are lighter S 5-10 mph.

Storm chances Thursday, Friday

The Storm potential the next couple of days is still uncertain. The heat and humidity alone may cause a few pop ups and we are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today and tomorrow all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. I don't see much firing today, but keep an eye to the skies and have a plan in place to duck and cover.

Friday storm chances are greater both in the morning and later in the afternoon.

Friday may start a little stormy but the models suggest those storms may stay back in Western Michigan and Wisconsin. Highs are near 90°F tomorrow and it will feel like mid 90s in a sun and cloud mixture.

Eyes to the skies for a few strong rumbling storms after 2pm.

Weekend

Saturday shower chances are greater than Sunday and it looks like scattered activity coming and going all day but no wash outs! Just keep an eye on radar in your Local4Casters app. It's warm and steamy the rest of the week and weekend so listen to your body and check in on your neighbors... just in case.

It's the first heat wave of the year.

