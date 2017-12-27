Satellite image shows lake effect snow clouds over Michigan

"Cloud streets" over the Great Lakes on Dec. 26, 2017. (NOAA)

DETROIT - The National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service tweeted out this impressive image of what scientists call "cloud streets" over the state of Michigan.

According to NOAA Satellites, the parallel rows of clouds have been dumping lake effect snow on the region.

The image was captured Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

Check out these "cloud streets" over the #GreatLakes, seen by the #SuomiNPP satellite's #VIIRS instrument. These parallel rows of clouds are what's behind the heavy lake effect #snow hitting parts of PA, MI and upstate NY. More imagery: https://t.co/mbgRYot60A pic.twitter.com/roKtDAj9Eu — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) December 27, 2017

Snow has been falling across the state of Michigan since last week. Areas of southeastern Michigan received more than 6 inches of snow on Christmas Eve.

Meteorologist Paul Gross offered a quick explanation on how lake effect snow forms -- watch here.

