Weather

Satellite image shows lake effect snow clouds over Michigan

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Headline Goes Here

"Cloud streets" over the Great Lakes on Dec. 26, 2017. (NOAA)

DETROIT - The National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service tweeted out this impressive image of what scientists call "cloud streets" over the state of Michigan. 

According to NOAA Satellites, the parallel rows of clouds have been dumping lake effect snow on the region. 

The image was captured Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017. 

Snow has been falling across the state of Michigan since last week. Areas of southeastern Michigan received more than 6 inches of snow on Christmas Eve. 

Meteorologist Paul Gross offered a quick explanation on how lake effect snow forms -- watch here

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.