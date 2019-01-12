Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry start, feels like winter

DETROIT - It is a dry start to our Saturday, and will remain dry for the most part.

However, light snow will develop by late afternoon south of I-94. We will not see much accumulation from this, generally less than an inch, with amounts near or even a little above an inch south of Adrian in Lenawee County and in southern Monroe County.

If you are driving south of the state line today, then be prepared for deteriorating road conditions as snow accumulations will increase the farther south you go.

In fact, areas from Indianapolis to St. Louis will likely see 6-12 inches of snow. If you are traveling today, make sure to check the radar on our free Local4Casters weather app, and remember that the app follows you. It will give you radar and forecasts for wherever you are in the country. Highs today should reach the low 30s.

Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:23 p.m.

Those of you who get some snowflakes today will see those end tonight, with lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-8 to -7 degrees Celsius). Skies will begin to clear late at night.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and a great day to head to the Plymouth Ice Festival! Highs will be in the low 30s.

The Week Ahead

The week ahead looks relatively quiet, with varying amounts of clouds and sun. Our next snow day will not be significant. It will be Wednesday and right now it appears that we won’t even see any accumulation. Highs should be in the mid 30s through Wednesday.

The end of the week isn’t entirely clear, but some indications are coming into view that suggest we could see some light snow with minor accumulations on Friday. Of bigger interest, however, is a system projected to develop and track just south of us on Saturday. Obviously, no meteorologist in the entire world can nail down an exact path a week in advance. That is impossible, and beyond our capability. However, we will need to monitor this storm because it could be our best chance at a real snow storm so far this winter. Stay tuned!

Skiing

Even though you are seeing lots of green when you look out your window, it has been cold enough for our local ski resorts to make snow, so the skiing is there for you if you love hitting the slopes. And up north, they have been getting some natural snow from Mother Nature, so conditions are terrific up there.



