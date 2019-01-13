Metro Detroit weather forecast: Dry start, feels like winter

DETROIT - Today's winter storm has progressed exactly as expected, with light snow falling mainly in Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Those getting snow will see those around, or a little after, midnight, with lows in the upper teens to near 20 degrees (-8 to -7 degrees Celsius). Skies will begin to clear late at night.

It will be mostly sunny on Sunday and a great day to head to the Plymouth Ice Festival! Highs will be in the low 30s.

The Week Ahead

The week ahead looks relatively quiet, with varying amounts of clouds and sun. Our next snow day will not be significant. It will be Wednesday and right now it appears that we won’t even see any accumulation. Highs should be in the mid 30s through Wednesday.

The end of the week isn’t entirely clear, but some indications are coming into view that suggest we could see some light snow with minor accumulations on Friday. Of bigger interest, however, is a system projected to develop and track just south of us on Saturday. Obviously, no meteorologist in the entire world can nail down an exact path a week in advance. That is impossible, and beyond our capability. However, we will need to monitor this storm because it could be our best chance at a real snow storm so far this winter. Stay tuned!

Skiing

Even though you are seeing lots of green when you look out your window, it has been cold enough for our local ski resorts to make snow, so the skiing is there for you if you love hitting the slopes. And up north, they have been getting some natural snow from Mother Nature, so conditions are terrific up there.

