Saturday Metro Detroit weather forecast: Scattered showers expected in the afternoon

DETROIT - Saturday morning will have sunshine, but get ready for showers later in the day.

Morning temps will be in the 40s. High temps will be near 50 degrees, midday.

Grab your ponchos and layer up with sweatshirts, hats, scarves and gloves for the Michigan-MSU football game. Kickoff is at noon.

Saturday afternoon will have scattered showers with temperatures sliding back to the 40s.

Sunset is at 6:44 p.m.

You can expect colder with clearing skies overnight. Lows will be near freezing, in the low 30s.

It will be colder and sunnier Sunday for the Detroit-Windsor marathon, with temperatures near freezing in the morning. Temperatures will be chilly, with upper 40s in the afternoon.

